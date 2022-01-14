SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,804,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist cut their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Bally’s stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

