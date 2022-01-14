SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 226,220 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226,220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PAR Technology by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 33.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PAR Technology by 63.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

