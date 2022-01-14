Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

NYSE SHAK opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

