Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.45 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.83 ($0.12), with a volume of 6,340,344 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Shanta Gold from GBX 36 ($0.49) to GBX 32 ($0.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of £91.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.