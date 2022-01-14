Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SJR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

