Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.73.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $317.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.11 and a 200-day moving average of $308.56. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.