Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,064.36 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,462.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.