Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.44 billion.

