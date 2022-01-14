Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expands By 184.3%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the December 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $217,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

AFCG opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.