Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Drops By 83.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MUE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 95,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

