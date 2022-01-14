Short Interest in Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Increases By 247.6%

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRNE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 1,957,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,800. Borneo Resource Investments has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Borneo Resource Investments

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the exploration of precious metal and natural resource concession assets in the Republic of Indonesia. The company was founded on June 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

