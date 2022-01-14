Short Interest in Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Increases By 247.6%

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRNE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 1,957,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,800. Borneo Resource Investments has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Borneo Resource Investments
