Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Drops By 97.8%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 10,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,541. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

