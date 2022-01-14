Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 81.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CFRUY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 425,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,142. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

CFRUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

