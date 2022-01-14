Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Rises By 464.3%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 464.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

