Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Drops By 85.1%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 5,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,234. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.