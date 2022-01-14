Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Drops By 85.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 5,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,234. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

