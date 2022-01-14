Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Grows By 1,822.2%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 1,822.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, started coverage on GameSquare Esports in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price target for the company.

GameSquare Esports stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,353. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

