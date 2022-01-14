Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Declines By 77.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GXSFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

