Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Decreases By 77.8%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV opened at $28.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

