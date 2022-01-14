Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Decreases By 70.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:KMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 13,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

