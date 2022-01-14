Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,998. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

