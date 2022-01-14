Short Interest in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Drops By 74.1%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,624,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

