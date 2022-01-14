Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Rises By 400.0%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NEXXY opened at $15.56 on Friday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

