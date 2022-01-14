Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Drops By 68.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OVCHY stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

