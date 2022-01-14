Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Drops By 83.2%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

