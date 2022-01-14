Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declines By 80.4%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the December 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period.

Shares of RIV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,410. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.