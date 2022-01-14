Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Rises By 237.1%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.