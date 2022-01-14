Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Grows By 476.9%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TPZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 9,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.