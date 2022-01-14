Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Grows By 3,611.1%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 3,611.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ULTHF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. United Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

