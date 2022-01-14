Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Expands By 272.7%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCISY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

