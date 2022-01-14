Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Drops By 85.9%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. 1,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
