Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Drops By 85.9%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. 1,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

