Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Decreases By 69.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VVPR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.