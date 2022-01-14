Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 79.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $119.17.

Several brokerages have commented on WTKWY. HSBC lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

