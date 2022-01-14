ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 24.7% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $332.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

