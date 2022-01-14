Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 0.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 666,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 512,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

SMTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

