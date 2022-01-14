SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.23

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.23 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.61). SIG shares last traded at GBX 45.84 ($0.62), with a volume of 950,103 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHI. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.65) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £516.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £10,323.93 ($14,013.75).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

