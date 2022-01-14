Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

SILK opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,900 shares of company stock worth $3,134,282. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

