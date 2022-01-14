Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in December

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

