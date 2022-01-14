Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

SI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 2.36. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

