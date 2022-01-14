SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $16.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 913,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,652. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

