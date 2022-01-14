Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 153,200 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4,787.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.34% of Atkore worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Atkore by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 222,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $104.91 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.