Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.77 and a 200 day moving average of $314.13. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.03.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

