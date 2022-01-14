Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $11.43 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of UGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

