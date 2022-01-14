SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 33,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,636. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

