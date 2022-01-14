Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.46% of Smartsheet worth $213,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,844 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

