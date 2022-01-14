SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 1,479,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $873.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

