Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €39.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
