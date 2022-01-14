Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €39.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

