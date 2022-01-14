Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $7.60 on Monday. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solid Power stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Solid Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

