SonoCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $116,760.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.99 or 0.07637628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.06 or 0.99745697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068134 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.