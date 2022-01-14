SouthState Corp Has $908,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

