SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

MDY opened at $503.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

